Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 900 crore in India, mints Rs 1400 crore globally

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has raked in a phenomenal Rs 900 crore net in India and grossed a staggering Rs 1400 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar sequel also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in the leading roles.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or simply Dhurandhar 2, roared into cinemas on March 19, following paid previews a day earlier. A direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, which hit screens just three months ago in December 2025, the high-octane spy thriller has been on a record-shattering run since day one. Dhurandhar 2 brings back Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil in their key roles, while also spicing things up with exciting new additions like Udaybir Sandhu, Danish Iqbal, and Suvinder Vicky.

After a blockbuster 12-day run, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had already raked in Rs 872 crore net and Rs 1044.22 crore gross in India, while adding Rs 350 crore from overseas markets to take its worldwide total to Rs 1394.20 crore. On day 13 (March 31), the momentum continued as Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned another Rs 28 crore domestically, pushing its India net to a massive Rs 900 crore and gross to Rs 1077.41 crore. Internationally, it brought in an additional Rs 8 crore, taking overseas earnings to Rs 358 crore and its global tally to an impressive Rs 1435.41 crore. All box office figures are sourced from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations, seamlessly blending fiction with real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who ultimately transforms into a covert operative. The film further ups the stakes by weaving in key real-world moments such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The blockbuster Dhurandhar films have taken social media by storm, sparking endless debates alongside roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments that refuse to die down. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. Backed by a pulsating score from Shashwat Sachdev, the Dhurandhar duology is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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