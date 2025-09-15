Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, inches closer to Rs 900 crore in India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its dream run, earning over Rs 890 crore net in India in 12 days and nearing Rs 1400 crore worldwide. The Aditya Dhar directorial is now eyeing the all-time box office records set by Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or simply Dhurandhar 2, stormed into cinemas on March 19, with paid previews kicking off a day earlier. A direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, which released just three months ago in December 2025, the high-octane spy thriller has been smashing box office records since its first day of release. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the pivotal roles, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in a phenomenal Rs 867 crore net (Rs 1023 crore gross) in India and a staggering Rs 1365 crore worldwide in its first 11 days.

On its 12th day, Monday, March 30, the Ranveer Singh-starrer continued its stellar run at the box office. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the spy action thriller sequel collected Rs 25.30 crore net in India, pushing its domestic total to an impressive Rs 892.30 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial also added Rs 8 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide haul to nearly Rs 1400 crore. The big question now is whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge can surpass the top three highest-grossing Indian films - Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1724 crore).

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations, seamlessly blending fiction with real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who ultimately transforms into a covert operative. The film further ups the stakes by weaving in key real-world moments such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The blockbuster Dhurandhar films have taken social media by storm, sparking endless debates alongside roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments that refuse to die down. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. Backed by a pulsating score from Shashwat Sachdev, the Dhurandhar franchise is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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