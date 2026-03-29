Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Aditya Dhar film overtakes Pushpa 2, grosses Rs 1000 crore in India

Ranveer Singh-starrer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge surpasses Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Hindi), crosses Rs 1000 crore gross in India, and Rs 1300 crore worldwide, continuing its record-breaking box office run. The sequel also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or simply Dhurandhar 2, stormed into cinemas on March 19, with paid previews kicking off a day earlier. A direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, which released just three months ago in December 2025, the high-octane spy thriller has been rewriting box office records since day one. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the pivotal roles, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in a phenomenal Rs 780 crore net ((Rs 930 crore gross) in India and a staggering Rs 1255 crore worldwide in just ten days of release.

On its eleventh day, as per early estimates, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has raked in Rs 65-70 crore. This pushes its domestic net collections close to Rs 850 crore mark, with the gross in India inching above Rs 1000 crore. Globally, the spy thriller has crossed Rs 1300 crore. Also, the Aditya Dhar directorial has overtaken Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which had collected Rs 812 crore in India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now on track to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar, to emerge as the highest earning Hindi film in India, a record currently held by the 2025 blockbuster with Rs 895 crore net. All box office figures are sourced from Sacnilk.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Dhurandhar delivered a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations, seamlessly blending fiction with real-life events like the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who ultimately transforms into a covert operative. The film further ups the stakes by weaving in key real-world moments such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The Dhurandhar franchise has taken social media by storm, fuelling endless debates, roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and meme-worthy moments that show no signs of slowing down. Despite a combined runtime exceeding seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and its sequel have struck a powerful chord with audiences, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. Backed by a pulsating score from Shashwat Sachdev, the blockbuster franchise is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

READ | Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line