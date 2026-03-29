Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 to become fifth highest-grossing Indian movie

Ranveer Singh-starrer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now set to challenge the top four all-time grossers - Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and its predecessor Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 778 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1255 crore worldwide.

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning a day earlier. A direct sequel to the Rs 1300-crore blockbuster Dhurandhar, released just three months prior in December 2025, the spy action thriller has been smashing box office records since its debut. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil, Dhurandhar 2 has collected an impressive Rs 715 crore net in India and Rs 1151 crore worldwide in its first nine days.

On Day 10, the Ranveer Singh-starrer minted Rs 62.85 crore in India, pushing its domestic net total to Rs 778.77 crore. Worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surged to Rs 1255.44 crore. With this, the film has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, surpassing the lifetime collections of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) and RRR (Rs 1230 crore). The sequel is now set to challenge the top four all-time grossers - Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and its predecessor Dhurandhar. All the box office collections are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Set against the volatile backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, Pakistan, Dhurandhar unfolded a gripping tale of covert intelligence operations intertwined with real-life events such as the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel chronicles the meteoric rise of Ranveer's Hamza Ali Mazari while showcasing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into a killing machine for India in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 also weaves in several real-life events, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 demonetisation drive.

The blockbuster Dhurandhar films have taken social media by storm, sparking endless debates alongside roaring audience reactions, viral reels, and countless meme-worthy moments that refuse to die down. Despite a combined runtime stretching over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have struck a chord with viewers, winning hearts with their gripping storytelling, standout performances, stirring music, and pitch-perfect casting. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, the Dhurandhar franchise is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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