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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 1: Ranveer's film scores Rs 100 crore opening

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Update: Ranveer Singh has not only scored his career-best opening, but has also changed Bollywood history as it became the first film in 113 years to earn Rs 100 crore in a day.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening
Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2
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Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 1: The best thing about records is that they're meant to be broken. In all these years, especially after the boom of the pan-India film era, larger-than-life movies like Baahubali, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2 have crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore on their opening day. Now, Bollywood has also created history. Hindi cinema has finally achieved it. Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar The Revenge, took an opening of Rs 100 crore net, beating every Hindi blockbuster from the last 113 years. Yes, Aditya Dhar's directorial, led by Ranveer Singh, has scored the biggest opening of Bollywood. 

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day One collection

As Sacnilk reported at 9.51 pm, with Wednesday's paid previews and Thursday's collection, the net collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is Rs 96.78 crore across 27,574 shows. The total gross collections are Rs 167.74 crore, and net collections are Rs 139.78 crore so far. The paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 created history, earning Rs 43 crore, scoring the highest ever from paid previews. On Thursday, the net collection is 96.78 crore, and it's expected to close the day in the range of Rs 105-110 crore. This is only about domestic collection. Overseas, the film is expected to collect in the range of Rs 150-170 crore worldwide, creating a historic debut that will remain untouched for years. 

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Vicky Kaushal or Yami Gautam, who makes cameo appearance? Post-credit scenes explained

Ranveer Singh, the biggest star of Hindi cinema

Ranveer Singh has already beaten the biggest of Hindi blockbusters, including Jawan, which took the opening of Rs 75.40 crore, and Pathaan earned Rs 55-57 crore in India. Ranveer has not only surpassed Shah Rukh, but also Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Dhurandhar 2 has beaten the openings of Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore), Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), and Animal (Rs 64 crore). D2 has now set the all-time record in opening for Bollywood. As we mentioned in our review, the sky is the limit for Dhurandhar 2; it will be interesting to see the extended weekend collection, which will be in the range of Rs 300-400 crore in India. With this trend, Dhurandhar 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collection. 

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