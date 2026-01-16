Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February

Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait to be seen in key flashback sequences in Dhurandhar 2, one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Led by Ranveer Singh, the Aditya Dhar directorial releases on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, following the blockbuster success of its first installment, which released in December 2025. While Ranveer Singh headlined the Aditya Dhar directorial, it was Akshaye Khanna who stole the thunder with his electrifying portrayal of real-life Karachi gangster Rehman Dakait. His performance received widespread acclaim, with particular praise for his screen presence and intensity. His dance sequence in the song FA9LA, composed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, become a viral sensation across the nation. Akshaye's Rehman Dakait is killed by Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the climax. A recent Filmfare report suggested that as the character became immensely popular, the actor is set to shoot fresh scenes for one week for the sequel to expand his character’s backstory and add more layers to his role.

Akshaye Khanna to not shoot extra sequences for Dhurandhar 2

However, now as per latest sources, no such shoot is being planned and Akshaye's character of Rehman Dakait will be seen in Dhurandhar 2, but only in a few flashback scenes. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Akshaye Khanna has neither shot for Dhurandhar 2 after the release of the first part, nor is he scheduled to shoot. Aditya Dhar has already filmed both parts together and has no plans to add more screen time for Rehman just because the character has amassed a fan following. One of the reasons Dhurandhar worked wonders is Aditya’s honest filmmaking; it was a genuine effort and audiences could sense it. He wants to continue with that endeavour in the sequel as well. He won’t cash in on it; that’s just not him. However, Akshaye does appear in a few scenes in Dhurandhar 2 as well, which were shot long ago. Hence, his fans would get to see Rehman once more in Dhurandhar 2. No reshoot is happening. Some patchwork filming was required and that has taken place."

Dhurandhar 2 trailer out in February end

An insider also told Pinkvilla, "There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative." They also added that Aditya Dhar is now working on the sequel's trailer, which the makers are planning to release in February end. "Aditya is sitting on the trailer edit. The idea is to deliver something impactful again. Shashwat Sachdev has simultaneously begun work on the film’s background score. Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priority", the insider added.

Dhurandhar 2 goes pan-India

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera in pivotal roles, Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in the theatres worldwide on March 19, coinciding with the Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Chaitra Navratri festivities. While the first part that grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned Rs 870 crore in India with just being released only in Hindi, the makers are taking the sequel pan-India, with theatrical release planned in dubbed Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions alongside the original Hindi language.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 vs Yash's Toxic vs Adivi Sesh's Dacoit

The sequel will clash at the box office with the period gangster drama Toxic, which is headlined by Yash and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The first look of the Geetu Mohandas directorial, unveiled earlier this month on the KGF star's birthday, has already caused a huge controversy with a sex scene. Adding to the crowded release slate, the action drama Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is also slated to arrive in cinemas on March 19.

