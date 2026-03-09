FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film sells 2 lakh tickets, beats Stree 2 to set record for biggest Bollywood premiere

BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film sells 2 lakh tickets, beats Stree 2 to set record for biggest Bollywood premiere

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to take a historic opening at the box office. Aditya Dhar's spy thriller has already surpassed Stree 2 to record the biggest Bollywod premiere. The paid previews for Dhurandhar 2 are being held on March 18, a day before its worldwide release on March 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film sells 2 lakh tickets, beats Stree 2 to set record for biggest Bollywood premiere
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films in the recent years in Indian cinema. The film is a direct sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, that had smashed box office records upon its release in December 2025. With the domestic net earnings of around Rs 890 crore and worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1300 crore, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and second highest-grossing Hindi film globally.

Dhurandhar 2 has already taken a thunderous start at the box office, even before its release. The makers are holding special paid previews of the film on March 18 from 5 pm onwards before the Ranveer Singh-starrer opens worldwide on March 19. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold over 2 lakh tickets worth Rs 12 crore for its paid previews in the advance bookings, which began after its explosive trailer was unveiled on March 7 at 11:01 am.

The record for the biggest Bollywood premiere was previously held by the 2024 horror comedy Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik and led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 had earned Rs 10 crore from its paid previews. With 10 days still left for the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18, the Aditya Dhar film is targeting to earn over Rs 30 crore from preview shows. The film is set for a historic opening of over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide, combining the figures from the paid previews.

Ranveer Singh is set to return as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy in Karachi's Lyari, in Dhurandhar The Revenge. The sequel will show how he takes India's revenge from Pakistan for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi will also be seen reprising their roles. Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoto Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

READ | India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

READ | India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
