BOLLYWOOD

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, sells 3.5 lakh tickets worth Rs 20 crore for paid previews

Set in Pakistan, Dhurandhar revolved around India's covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events. Dhurandhar The Revenge will chart the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari in Lyari while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, sells 3.5 lakh tickets worth Rs 20 crore for paid previews
Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 will set the box office on fire with the advance booking of its paid previews on March 18, a day before the Ranveer Singh-starrer hits theatres on March 19. Paid previews are limited screenings held before a film's official release, where audiences buy tickets like regular shows, with the collections counted towards the film's box office. As per the latest updates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has sold 3.5 tickets worth Rs 20 crore for the preview shows. With still a week left for its paid previews on March 18, the Aditya Dhar directorial is aiming to collect Rs 30-35 crore from these limited shows alone.

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 last year, performed exceedingly well at the box office, grossing Rs 1300 crore worldwide, out of which Rs 1000 crore came from the Indian market alone. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and second highest-grossing Hindi film globally. Unlike the first part, which was only released in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be available in four more languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel will chart the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi will be seen reprising their roles. As per reports, Akshaye Khanna, who wowed the audiences with his dramatic performance as Rehman Dakait, will also be seen in key flashback sequence. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoto Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

READ | Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing Ramayana, biggest movie on Hindu mythology'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
