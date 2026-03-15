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Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 30 crore in paid previews, set for historic Rs 100 crore opening

With paid previews included, Dhurandhar 2 is set to mint Rs 100 crore on its opening day. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge will chart the rise of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 12:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 30 crore in paid previews, set for historic Rs 100 crore opening
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
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Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 has wreaked havoc at the box office even before its release on March 19. The paid previews of the high-octane spy thriller will be held on March 18. Paid previews are limited screenings held before a film's official release, where audiences buy tickets like regular shows, with the collections counted towards the film's box office. 

According to the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has already grossed Rs 29.95 crore in advance bookings for paid previews across India. More than 6 lakh tickets have been sold for the limited shows on March 18. With three days still left, these figures are likely to touch around Rs 35 crore gross, as per the trade estimates.

The full-fledged advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 opened on Saturday, March 14. And within one day, the film earned Rs 8 crore gross in pre-sales for the official opening day on March 19. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is set to see record numbers in pre-sales in the next three days. With paid previews included, Dhurandhar 2 is set to mint Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel will chart the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi will be seen reprising their roles. As per reports, Akshaye Khanna, who wowed the audiences with his dramatic performance as Rehman Dakait, will also be seen in key flashback sequence. A Shashwat Sachdev musical, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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