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Dhruv Rathee claims PM Modi govt is afraid of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, fans agree with him: 'Darpok Vishwaguru'

Dhruv Rathee has alleged that the Narendra Modi government pressured Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, to reshoot scenes and portray China favourably. His remarks have sparked debate on X, with several users echoing his criticism of the government.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Dhruv Rathee claims PM Modi govt is afraid of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, fans agree with him: 'Darpok Vishwaguru'
Dhruv Rathee on Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi
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YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has claimed that the Narendra Modi government is afraid of China and alleged that political pressure led to reshoots of Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. His remarks have sparked debate on social media, with several users echoing his criticism. A clip of Rathee speaking at a press conference in Delhi on October 11 has gone viral. 

What did Dhruv Rathee say about Maatrubhumi?

Rathee alleged that the government was reluctant to allow the Salman Khan film portraying China negatively to be released in its original form. "Ek film aa rahi thi Salman Khan ki, jismein China ke khilaaf kuch cheezein thi. Aur sarkaar ki itni himmat nahi ho rahi ki us film ko release hone de (There was a Salman Khan film that had some things against China. The government didn’t have the courage to allow the film to be released)," the YouTuber said. He further claimed that the makers were asked to reshoot the film and portray China more favourably. "Salman Khan ki film ki poori reshooting karwai gayi aur ye kaha gaya, 'Nahi, nahi, isko China ke favour mein karo. Hum uske itne against nahi ja sakte (The entire film was reshot, and they were told, ‘No, no, make it favourable to China. We cannot go so strongly against them)," he added.

Salman Khan fans bash PM Modi govt, support Dhruv Rathee's claims

Dhruv's remarks drew reactions on X, with several users agreeing with his criticism. One user wrote, "Vishwaguru toh Darpok nikla." Another commented, "Matlab wo hamare jawan bhi maar diye aur hum China bhi mention nhi kar sakte." A third user linked the alleged changes to Salman Khan's reported lack of interest in the project, writing, "Exactly that was the issue, that’s why Salman Khan lost interest in the movie." Another netizen took a dig at the film industry, saying, "Ab Dhurandhar 3 me batayengi ki Maatrubhumi ko kyun release nahi hone diya."

What is Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi about?

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was initially announced as Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, in which 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives. It was recently reported that Maatrubhumi, after all the reshoots, might release in November, but no official announcement has been made yet. 

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