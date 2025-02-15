Dhoom Dhaam is the perfect rom-com that you can enjoy with your family at the ease of your home. Yami and Pratik will surely win your hearts and make you forget your worries for some time.

Director: Rishab Seth

Star cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Pratik Gandhi

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

A simple veterinarian with complex phobias Veer Khurrana (Pratik Gandhi) marries a homely Koyal Chadha (Yami Gautam Dhar) in an arranged marriage setup. However, on their first night, Sathe (Eijaz Khan) and his partner Bhide barge into their hotel room, and what follows is a cat-and-mouse chase, filled with revelations, twists and turns, and genuinely funny moments.

In a day and age of hard-hitting, dark dramas, and violent films; a good light-hearted comedy, or rom-com might often prove to be a Trojan horse that breaks the clutter and leaves you amazed and entertained. Thankfully, Dhoom Dhaam falls into this category where one gets a good laugh despite being a bit predictable in a few places.

Dhoom Dhaam starts at a decent pace with Veer and Koyal's meeting, and soon they get married. The film picks up the pace from there and we are in for a rollercoaster ride that will make you laugh throughout.

Dhoom Dhaam works because of the pace, smart writing, and quirky dialogues. Aakash Vora, Aditya Dhar, and Risabh Seth wrote the film, and they deserve a mention for touching upon the plight of introverts or women forced to lie to live their lives. These themes are injected subtly and you don't feel like getting lectured about social norms.

Speaking about performances, Yami Gautam is the soul of the film. The simple, homely Koyal is a firebrand, and Yami projects it with flying colours. When Yami abuses it seems funny and relatable. When she rants about the double standard of society, she makes a solid point, and when she kicks ass you hopelessly fall for her. Dhoom Dhaam is a good rebound for her as she was seen in back-to-back serious social dramas and actioners. Do watch out for her monologue, where she breathes fire.

Pratik Gandhi, who plays Veer, fits the character like hand in glove. Within a few seconds, he makes you believe in the character he's playing. However, Veer does look like a distant cousin of Pratik Garodia (his character from Madgaon Express). Despite Yami doing the heavy lifting, Pratik leaves an impact and gives major laughs throughout the film. Pratik's comic timing is also pitch-perfect and he never looks OTT. Special mention of a scene where a timid Pratik replaces a male dancer at a strip club. Pratik will make you laugh out loud.

Eijaz Khan, who plays a mysteriously grey character is a surprise and he lends good support to the narrative. His character has an intrigue factor and he also brings some good twists in the narrative. Mukul Chadha, Kavin Dave, and Pavitra Sarkar also does fine job in the capacity. Pratik Patil Babbar makes you laugh even in a small cameo.

Talking about shortcomings, the film is based on one night, and the entire characters are looking for 'Charlie'. Who is Charlie, what is Charlie, and why Charlie? Is something you should watch and discover. But a major hint about Charlie was dropped in the first 30 minutes, and that made the big reveal predictable. Similarly, few situations were easy to guess. Mukul Chadha does his job pretty well, but still, he fails to register the sinister character in the finale. Also, the songs, despite being catchy, don't stay with you after the film ends.

