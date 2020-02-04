Headlines

Bollywood

'Dhoom 4': Akshay Kumar ONCE AGAIN rumoured to play antagonist!





'Dhoom 4': Akshay Kumar ONCE AGAIN rumoured to play antagonist!

As per reports, Akshay Kumar is likely to be roped in to play the main antagonist in YRF's 'Dhoom 4'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

Rumours of Akshay Kumar being a part of Dhoom 4 has not stopped yet. Since last year, it is reported that after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, Akshay is likely to play the antagonist in the fourth instalment of Dhoom franchise. Now trade analyst Atul Mohan took to his Twitter page and speculated that Khiladi can indeed be in Dhoom 4. He tweeted, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon."

Earlier Mid Day had reported that Akshay will be in Dhoom 4 and a source told the tabloid stating, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next instalment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."

However, Yash Raj Films (YRF) issued a statement denying the report by writing, "The article “Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch?” printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts."

READ: Is Akshay Kumar a part of 'Dhoom 4'? YRF issues a clarification

Meanwhile, Akshay is shooting for YRF's Prithviraj in which he is paired opposite Manushi.

