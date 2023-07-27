Headlines

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is a fan of this actor, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranveer, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Big B

Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is fond of watching movies and this seems to be the reason why Sakshi chose to produce film when she planned to enter the world of business.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are now set to enter the world of films. Dhoni and Sakshi have turned producers and their first film 'LGM' is going hit the theatres soon. Recently, during an event related to the film, Sakshi Dhoni talked about her love for South cinema and Sakshi also revealed that she is a big fan of a South superstar.

Sakshi Dhoni is fond of watching movies and this seems to be the reason why Sakshi chose to produce film when she planned to enter the world of business. It is to be noted that Dhoni and Sakshi have opened a new production house. Sakshi Dhoni was born on November 19, 1988 and she got married to CSK skipper MS Dhoni in 2010. Dhoni and Sakshi’s first production venture 'Let's Get Married' is a romantic drama and will release on August 4.

Recently, while attending an event related to ‘LGM’, Sakshi Dhoni revealed the name of her favourite actor. According to Sakshi, she is a big fan of 41-year-old Allu Arjun and is crazy about his acting. Sakshi revealed that she has seen all the Hindi dubbed movies of Allu Arjun on YouTube. Sakshi Dhoni said that Allu Arjun’s last release 'Pushpa' impressed her a lot and she loved the actor’s brilliant acting in the action-thriller.

Sakshi Dhoni said that she is also waiting for the release of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film 'Pushpa 2' like his millions of fan. It is to be noted that 'Pushpa 2' is the most-waited South cinema film of this year.

 

 

