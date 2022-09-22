'Make us proud': Dhokha Round D Corner star R Madhavan on India's Oscars nomination Chhelo Show

R Madhavan-Last Film Show/File photos

R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dhoka Round D Corner. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar in pivotal roles and is directed by Kookie Gulati. The cast of the film is on a promotional spree and it was during one of the recent media interviews that R Madhavan opened up about India's Oscars nomination.

In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, R Madhavan spoke about India's Oscars nomination and said that alongside the Gujarati film Chhelo Show by Pan Nalin, India should also consider Rocketry The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files for nomination.

During the chat, R Madhavan and his co-star Darshan said that The Kashmir Files and Rocketry should also be sent as India's Oscars nomination. "I think they should send Rocketry also, The Kashmir Files," Madhavan said on a lighter note. Adding to his statement, R Madhavan said, "He [Darshan] is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry." He further added, "No, all the best to them. I hope they go and win and make us proud. It's time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country."

R Madhavan also stressed that India should have an Oscars equivalent. He said, "I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya we are trying to prove something over there." Speaking about the craze around Oscars, Madhavan said that "it'll be good to have the mantle." He added, "The only difference with Oscar is that anybody who gets it in the West, there's a huge difference in their stature, income, salary, in the way they proceed in the industry." R Madhavan said that we should have an equivalent in India where the moment someone gets that award "there's a legitimate increase in the valuation to go up."

Dhokha Round D Corner is a multi-perspective thriller based on a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing shades of grey in each character.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Dhokha- Round D Corner starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati releases on September 23.