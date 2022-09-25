Dhokha Round D Corner star Aparshakti Khurana opens up on comparisons with brother Ayushmann Khurrana | Exclusive

Aparshakti Khurana-Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana is currently receiving widespread love and accolades from the audience for his amazing performance as the alleged terrorist Haq Gul in the suspense thriller Dhokha Round D Corner, which was released in the theatres on National Cinema Day, i.e. September 23.

Though the actor will soon complete six years in the Hindi film industry in December after making his debut in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal and has made his presence felt with character-oriented roles, he is often compared with his elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana who has become a true bona fide star after his unique choices and exceptional performances.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor expressed his thoughts on these comparisons and shared if he sees his career trajectory with respect to the Andhadhun actor. He first jokingly said, "Do you compare yourself with your father? If Abhishek and Amitabh Sir had to be compared" and then added, "Till the time we sit at dinner table as brothers, there's no sense of competition and insecurity."

"I touch his feet every day in the morning to take his blessings and move in a better direction in life. There's no way these (negativities) are coming our way, and by default, we have had a very different journey, and we have our own spaces and we are happy to be in our spaces", the actor concluded.

Three weeks after the release of Aparshakti's film, Ayushmann will be seen on the big screen in the medical-campus comedy drama Doctor G in which he plays a male gynaecologist student. Rajul Preet Singh and Shefali Star also feature in the film scheduled to release in theatres on October 14.



Coming back to Kookie Gulati-directed Dhokha Round D Corner, apart from Aparshakti, R Madhavan and Darshan Kumaar, who were seen in critically and commercially acclaimed films earlier this year namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files, respectively, play central characters in the film which also marks the acting debut of Khushalii Kumar.