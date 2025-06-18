Ibrahim Qadri, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, posted the videos himself. In one of them, he is seen stuck inside his car as excited fans rush towards him, shouting Shah Rukh Khan’s name.

On Tuesday, a huge crowd gathered to see a man who looks just like Shah Rukh Khan, his lookalike, Ibrahim Qadri. The exact location is still unknown, but videos of the scene went viral online. While some people were amazed, others found the whole situation a bit “embarrassing.”

Ibrahim Qadri, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, posted the videos himself. In one of them, he is seen stuck inside his car as excited fans rush towards him, shouting Shah Rukh Khan’s name. They tried to get past the security, making it hard for the bouncers and guards to manage the situation as the crowd got out of control.

In another video, Ibrahim Qadri is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs and waving to the crowd, while fans eagerly recorded him on their phones, trying to catch a glimpse of the lookalike.

One of the social media users commented, "Pehle mujhe laga ki aankho ko dhoka hua hai Then realized it's SRK from Meesho." The second one said, "Vartamaan aankhon ka dhoka hai." The third one said, "

Baaki milta celebs ko khokha hai." The third person commented, "I saw the video before reading more and wondered why did SRK get short!!"

Another one said, "I hope SRK also go Jackie Shroff way to protect his personality and publicity rights." The fifth person commented, "no wonder the actors want to go to London and look down on us and think they are Gods, arey bhai actor hai hat jayo aise kya karna itna bhav kyun dena kaun tumhara ghar chala raha hai."

This isn’t the first time a big crowd gathered to see Ibrahim Qadri. He once told Hindustan Times that many people had said he looks like Shah Rukh Khan, but he started to take it seriously only after the film Raees was released.