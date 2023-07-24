Headlines

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

Dhindhora Baje Re song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

On Monday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released the much-awaited Durga Puja track, Dhindhora Baje Re, on YouTube. The music is given by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya Singers and it is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote, “Upping the beat, upping the love with this one! DhindhoraBajeRe is yours now.” The Durga Puja track impressed the fans who showered praises on Darshan Rawal. One of the fans wrote, “Darshan's voice always gives me goosebumps.” The second one said, “This one is going to be so special for us. A Durga Puja themed song sung by Darshan Raval.”

The third person commented, “Darshan Rival's is not just a names, it's emotion for millions of people across the world.”  The fourth one said, “you can ignore Bollywood, but you can't ignore Pritam music.” The fifth one said, “Absolutely mind blowing rendition by Darshan and Bhoomi.Their mesmerizing voices are complementing each other in this marvellous composition. The vibes of the song create a magical and festive feeling. Loved it immensely.”

The Karan Johar directorial, which releases in cinemas on July 28, marks the second collaboration between the two actors after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. Ranveer and Alia won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress for the film, which was also India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards but failed to get nominated. Apart from the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film reportedly also features Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. The much-awaited seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Production.

