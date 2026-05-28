FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Twisha Sharma Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

Twisha Sharma Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Dhinchak Pooja sparked wedding rumours after sharing pre-wedding photos and videos, though fans are unsure if it is real or part of a promotional shoot.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Internet personality Dhinchak Pooja has once again become a trending topic after sharing a series of posts that appear to show her wedding festivities.

The singer, who rose to fame with viral tracks like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, posted photos and videos showing what looked like mehendi, haldi, and sangeet celebrations. In the visuals, she was seen dressed in bridal outfits, while a mystery man’s face was kept hidden, adding to the curiosity online.

In one of her posts, she wrote, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music,” while another post teased, “Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride.”

She also informed fans that more wedding-related content would soon be uploaded on her social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

As soon as the posts went viral, social media users reacted with a mix of congratulations, jokes, and memes. Many even humorously demanded a wedding version of her viral hit songs, with comments like “Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj” trending across platforms.

At the same time, several users questioned whether the wedding visuals were real or part of a planned music video or promotional campaign, given Dhinchak Pooja’s history of unusual and surprise content.

Born as Pooja Jain, Dhinchak Pooja became a viral sensation in India during the meme boom of 2017. Her low-budget music videos and unconventional singing style helped her gain massive online attention.

She later appeared as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, where she continued to remain in the spotlight for her quirky personality and entertainment value.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance clip goes viral, watch: 'Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye'
Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance clip goes viral, watch: 'Koi aisa dhoondho
Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list of changes
Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list
Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband
Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; informs cabinet he’ll step down after Lunch
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 28, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, May 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement