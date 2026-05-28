Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Dhinchak Pooja sparked wedding rumours after sharing pre-wedding photos and videos, though fans are unsure if it is real or part of a promotional shoot.

Internet personality Dhinchak Pooja has once again become a trending topic after sharing a series of posts that appear to show her wedding festivities.

The singer, who rose to fame with viral tracks like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter, posted photos and videos showing what looked like mehendi, haldi, and sangeet celebrations. In the visuals, she was seen dressed in bridal outfits, while a mystery man’s face was kept hidden, adding to the curiosity online.

In one of her posts, she wrote, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music,” while another post teased, “Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride.”

She also informed fans that more wedding-related content would soon be uploaded on her social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

As soon as the posts went viral, social media users reacted with a mix of congratulations, jokes, and memes. Many even humorously demanded a wedding version of her viral hit songs, with comments like “Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj” trending across platforms.

At the same time, several users questioned whether the wedding visuals were real or part of a planned music video or promotional campaign, given Dhinchak Pooja’s history of unusual and surprise content.

Born as Pooja Jain, Dhinchak Pooja became a viral sensation in India during the meme boom of 2017. Her low-budget music videos and unconventional singing style helped her gain massive online attention.

She later appeared as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan, where she continued to remain in the spotlight for her quirky personality and entertainment value.