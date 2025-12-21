FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'

Sunny Deol shared a BTS from Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, which includes the action superstar's sharing experience of working with Sriram Raghavan's directorial.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 06:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Just days ahead of the release of the war film Ikkis, actor Sunny Deol remembered his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, as he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, where the He-Man will be seen in a posthumous appearance. Sunny Deol posted a video on Instagram from the final day of the shoot. The clip shows Dharmendra speaking on set about his time working on the film and sharing his thoughts on its message.

Sunny Deol's requests from fans

In the video, Dharmendra spoke about how he wanted the film to reach audiences across borders and shared that he felt "happily sad" on the last day of shooting. Talking about the film, the late actor said, "I think India and Pakistan both should see the film. I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all. If I made any mistakes, please forgive me." Along with the video, Sunny added a caption that read, "A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let's celebrate him in movie halls this New Year."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama Ikkis, initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will also begin his new year with the mega release of Border 2, the spiritual sequel of the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

