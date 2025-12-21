Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations
MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law
Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'
Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'
Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...
Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title
Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch
BOLLYWOOD
Sunny Deol shared a BTS from Dharmendra's last film Ikkis, which includes the action superstar's sharing experience of working with Sriram Raghavan's directorial.
Just days ahead of the release of the war film Ikkis, actor Sunny Deol remembered his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, as he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, where the He-Man will be seen in a posthumous appearance. Sunny Deol posted a video on Instagram from the final day of the shoot. The clip shows Dharmendra speaking on set about his time working on the film and sharing his thoughts on its message.
Sunny Deol's requests from fans
In the video, Dharmendra spoke about how he wanted the film to reach audiences across borders and shared that he felt "happily sad" on the last day of shooting. Talking about the film, the late actor said, "I think India and Pakistan both should see the film. I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all. If I made any mistakes, please forgive me." Along with the video, Sunny added a caption that read, "A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let's celebrate him in movie halls this New Year."
About Ikkis
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama Ikkis, initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will also begin his new year with the mega release of Border 2, the spiritual sequel of the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.