'Dharmendra will never marry you': Why Dimple Kapadia warned Hema Malini against late superstar? Here's the truth

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the veteran actress spoke about her deep friendship with Dimple Kapadia and how she once told her, "Dharmendra will never marry you."

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. The death of the superstar has not only dredged up his memories but also brought to light interesting stories about his remarkable life and relationship. Amid this, an anecdote from Hema Malini's biography has resurfaced. Everyone is aware that Dharmendra was already married and a father of four children when he fell in love with Hema Malini and eventually married her. However, their love story was not an easy one and went through much emotional turmoil.

Are Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia friends?

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the veteran actress spoke about her deep friendship with Dimple Kapadia and how she once told her, "Dharmendra will never marry you."

Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia's friendship began when the former frequently collaborated with Rajesh Khanna. Dimple Kapadia, at the time, was newly married to the superstar at just 16. Hema Malini was 9 years older than Hema Malini, but they formed a beautiful bond. In the book, Hema Malini described Dimple Kapadia as a young girl who was forced to grow up too quickly. "This kid was all wrapped up in a big sari, with a jooda and bangles covering her arms. Then she had a baby soon after," the actress recalled.

In Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini saw loneliness at the time. "During the outdoor locations, she would sit there smoking and drinking, but I never felt it looked wrong or indecent. I know she was going through a lot of tension, and she was such a lonely girl. Rajesh used to shoot all day, and in the evenings, he would sit with his friends and chat late into the night and drink. She had no company."

Why did Dimple Kapadia tell Hema Malini that Dharmendra would not marry her?

Hema Malini was also going through a turbulent time as she was in love with an already-married Dharmendra. In the book, Dimple Kapadia once confessed how she took out her frustrations on Hema Malini. She said, "You see, I was such a hot-headed person in those days that I’d get all worked up about her problems. I’d tell her things like, ‘This man (Dharmendra) is never going to marry you. You better sit up and do something about it.’ And if she had listened to me…"

Dharmendra did eventually marry Hema Malini in 1980. The couple had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | Dharmendra booked 100 rooms in one hospital when Hema Malini gave birth to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana, here's why