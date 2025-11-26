'Dharmendra will never marry you': Why Dimple Kapadia warned Hema Malini against late superstar? Here's the truth

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'

Gautam Gambhir BREAKS his silence on his future as head coach: 'I am the same guy under whom, India won...'

'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry

Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'

What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?

Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video

Famous pan masala tycoon's 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress

Bad news for employees of this company: After TCS, Infosys, THIS IT company to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to...

Not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini's mother wanted her daughter to marry THIS superstar, name is...

Why is Indian Constitution stored in Helium box? Where is it kept? Mysteries revealed!

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry

'Farah Khan, SRK, Salman were...: Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls..

Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'

Apne 2 is happening? Anil reveals if movie happening despite Dharmendra's death

What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?

What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Trump, Musk, Bill Clinton and..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...

Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...

Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...

Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell

Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Vin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married entertainers list

Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Bin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Dharmendra will never marry you': Why Dimple Kapadia warned Hema Malini against late superstar? Here's the truth

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the veteran actress spoke about her deep friendship with Dimple Kapadia and how she once told her, "Dharmendra will never marry you."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Dharmendra will never marry you': Why Dimple Kapadia warned Hema Malini against late superstar? Here's the truth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. The death of the superstar has not only dredged up his memories but also brought to light interesting stories about his remarkable life and relationship. Amid this, an anecdote from Hema Malini's biography has resurfaced. Everyone is aware that Dharmendra was already married and a father of four children when he fell in love with Hema Malini and eventually married her. However, their love story was not an easy one and went through much emotional turmoil. 

Are Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia friends? 

In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the veteran actress spoke about her deep friendship with Dimple Kapadia and how she once told her, "Dharmendra will never marry you."

Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia's friendship began when the former frequently collaborated with Rajesh Khanna. Dimple Kapadia, at the time, was newly married to the superstar at just 16. Hema Malini was 9 years older than Hema Malini, but they formed a beautiful bond. In the book, Hema Malini described Dimple Kapadia as a young girl who was forced to grow up too quickly. "This kid was all wrapped up in a big sari, with a jooda and bangles covering her arms. Then she had a baby soon after," the actress recalled. 

In Dimple Kapadia, Hema Malini saw loneliness at the time. "During the outdoor locations, she would sit there smoking and drinking, but I never felt it looked wrong or indecent. I know she was going through a lot of tension, and she was such a lonely girl. Rajesh used to shoot all day, and in the evenings, he would sit with his friends and chat late into the night and drink. She had no company."

Why did Dimple Kapadia tell Hema Malini that Dharmendra would not marry her?

Hema Malini was also going through a turbulent time as she was in love with an already-married Dharmendra. In the book, Dimple Kapadia once confessed how she took out her frustrations on Hema Malini. She said, "You see, I was such a hot-headed person in those days that I’d get all worked up about her problems. I’d tell her things like, ‘This man (Dharmendra) is never going to marry you. You better sit up and do something about it.’ And if she had listened to me…"

Dharmendra did eventually marry Hema Malini in 1980. The couple had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. 

READ | Dharmendra booked 100 rooms in one hospital when Hema Malini gave birth to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana, here's why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'
Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala tycoon's daughter-in-law who died by...
'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry
'Farah Khan, SRK, Salman were...: Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls..
Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'
Apne 2 is happening? Anil reveals if movie happening despite Dharmendra's death
What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?
What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Trump, Musk, Bill Clinton and..
Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video
Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell
Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Vin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married entertainers list
Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Bin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement