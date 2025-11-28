Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini and his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol hosted separate prayer meetings for late superstar on same day? Here's what we know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means
BOLLYWOOD
Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, hosted a memorial service for Dharmendra on November 27 as well. The first prayer meet was organised by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at a Mumbai hotel.
Hema Malini tied the knot with the later superstar Dharmendra when he was already married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four kids. In an old interview, the actress had once said that she always made sure of never disturbing Dharmendra's first family by her presence, and Hema Malini embodied that promise even after his death, as she hosted a separate prayer meet for him, on the same day as Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.
Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, hosted a memorial service for Dharmendra on November 27 as well. While the first prayer meet was organised by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at a Mumbai hotel, the second prayer meet was organised by Hema Malini at her home.
Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, and their son, Yashvardhan, Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, and veteran actress Madhoo were seen arriving at Hema Malini’s home for the service. As for the prayer meet hosted by Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhay Deol, Aryan Khan, and others marked their presence.
Superstar Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8 this year, sadly passed away at the age of 89 on Monday.
Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta, and Vijayta; and his second wife and superstar, Hema Malini, and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.