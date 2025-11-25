'Dharmendra was very critical, Sunny Deol couldn't...': Ameesha Patel recalls late actor's final days, adds 'family needs...'

Speaking about Dharmendra's legacy, Ameesha Patel said, "The Indian film industry has not just lost an iconic actor and the most handsome man probably on this planet but also a legendary human being."

Ameesha Patel was one of the few Bollywood actors who rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital two weeks ago when Dharmendra was hospitalised there. However, the actress couldn't attend the superstar's last rites on Monday as she is in New York. Ameesha, who is quite close with the Deol family, has now recalled how she went to the hospital just to hug Sunny Deol.

Talking to News18, the Gadar actress said, "It was a very tense situation and they needed to be left alone even at that time. Dharam ji was in a very critical situation. Whether it was Shah Rukh, Salman or me, we were there briefly for ten minutes just to hug Sunny. It was a moment he couldn’t wrap his head around since it was about a person he loves the most."

Recalling her last meeting with Dharmendra, Ameesha added, "Last year when I met him at Aamir's daughter's reception, he reminded me of a film we were supposed to do together where he was to play my father. He had such a sharp memory. Every time he would meet me, he would hug me and say, 'Arrey meri Sakina!' He always made me feel as if I was part of the Deols."

She stated that the Deol family needs time and privacy to process their grief and she would meet them as soon as she gets back to Mumbai. "I haven't reached out to the family yet. They're under immense emotional pressure. I don't want to trouble them because they've enough visitors and callers and it wouldn’t be fair. They need their privacy to be able to grapple with the situation. It’s not an easy situation for them. They need the time to grief and we need to give them that. But once I reach Mumbai, the first thing I’m going to do is go and see them", the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress stated.

Speaking about Dharmendra's legacy, the actress concluded, "The Indian film industry has not just lost an iconic actor and the most handsome man probably on this planet but also a legendary human being. Many people get name, fame, stardom and worldwide recognition but when you pass away to leave a legacy where people miss the human being that you were, that’s a bigger achievement. That’s why he has left behind a void in everyone’s heart."

