FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: Can Tejaswi Yadav defy exit polls, lead Mahagathbandhan to power?

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

As Nitish Kumar serving his nineth term, eyes higher, meet India's longest-serving chief ministers

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...

Hardik Pandya obeys BCCI directive, but will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally agree to play domestic cricket?

Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Integrating AI into Medical Research: Contributions of Pralohith Reddy Chinthalapelly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala

Before beginning his acting career, Dharmendra had a huge crush on the legendary actress-singer Suraiya. He had once confessed that he was so mesmerised with her grace and voice that he saw her 1949 film Dillagi nearly 40 times. When Suraiya passed away in 2004, Dharmendra attended her funeral.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala
Dharmendra and Suraiya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra has been grabbing headlines amid growing concerns for his health. The veteran actor was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after being admitted there for the last few days. On Tuesday, Hema Malini and Esha Deol debunked Dharmendra's death rumours on their social media with strong-worded statements. 

Amid his health scare, here's one aspect of Dharmendra's life, which not many people know about. The veteran superstar had two marriages in his life - first with Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19 years old and then with actress Hema Malini in 1980. But, before beginning his career in Bollywood, the Sholay star had a huge crush on the legendary actress-singer Suraiya.

Among the highest-paid stars in the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra once revealed that it was Suraiya who inspired him to pursue a career in cinema. He admitted that his love for films began after watching her breathtaking performances, confessing that he was so mesmerised with her grace and voice that he saw her 1949 film Dillagi nearly 40 times. 

Suraiya, who dominated Bollywood from the mid-1940s to the early 1950s, appeared in nearly 70 films and lent her voice to 338 songs, many of which have since become timeless classics. Her most famous roles came in Vidya (1948), Pyar Ki Jeet (1948), Badi Behen (1949), Omar Khaiyyam (1946), Parwana (1947), Dastan (1950), Diwana (1952), and Mirza Ghalib (1954).

While Dharmendra was madly in love with Suraiya, she loved the legendary actor Dev Anand with whom she gave multiple hits. They were also in a relationship for four years from 1948 to 1951. The two had also decided to tie the knot with each other, but Suraiya's family didn't let it happen as they threatened to kill Anand if they eloped to get married. 

She remained unmarried, retired from acting in 1963, and passed away in 2004 at the age of 75 after battling several health complications. Among those who attended her funeral was Dharmendra, her lifelong admirer, who had once acknowledged that she was the inspiration behind his decision to join the world of cinema.

READ | Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role
IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times; not Hema Malini, Meena Kumari, Madhubala
Dharmendra was madly in love with this actress, watched her film 40 times
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani
Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in his net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs S
This country's visa is most expensive, not US, UK; except these countries travelers must pay Rs 8,867 per day, reason is...
Bhutan has the most expensive visa in the world due to SDF
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE