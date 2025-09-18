Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'

Did you know that Dharmendra was the original choice for Prajapati Pandey in Dabangg? Abhinav Kashyap revealed why he dropped the idea of casting Dharmendra after their first meeting, and it's realted to Sunny Deol.

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap spilt more beans on the original cast of the film, and revealed that his original plans of casting Dharmendra as Prajapati Pandey. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav recalled his initial plan for the film and the actors he wanted to cast. Before selecting Randeep Hooda and then replacing him with Salman Khan, Abhinav had envisioned Khan, Sunny Deol or Sanjay Dutt to play the character Chulbul Pandey.

Not Vinod Khanna, but Dharmendra was original choice for Salman Khan's on-screen father

Abhinav confessed that he always wanted either of them to play the role, but he didn't know how to approach them. After Salman was finalised, Abhinav was struggling to find a perfect fit for who would play Khan's on-screen father. The director revealed that originally, he wanted Dharmendra to play the role of Sr Pandey, and he also approached him with the film.

Recalling their meeting, Abhinav said, "When I met him, he told me, 'Beta kuch acha role ho toh batana'. I wanted to narrate him more, but I stepped back, thinking what would happen if he didn't like the role." Abhinav further confessed that another reason for him not pursuing Dharmendra much was Sunny Deol.

Abhinav Kashyap was scared of Sunny Deol

Explaining it further, Abhinav said, "Maine suna hai ki ek baar woh Kanti Shah pe bahut gussa ho gaye the, aur unhe maarne nikle the. Toh, I didn't want to take a risk, and dropped the idea. Then Salman suggested to me to approach VK sir (Vinod Khanna), and he liked the role, and that's how we finalised him for the film."

Fans of the Dabangg franchise loved Salman and Vinod's father-son bond, and it was appriciated further in Dabangg 2. However, due to the demise of Vinod Khanna in 2017, he was replaced by his younger brother, Pramod Khanna. On the work front, Abhinav's last directorial was Besharam (2013). It's been more than a decade, and he hasn't directed any film.