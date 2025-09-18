Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks

Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Zareen Khan reveals how she went from '100 kg obese teenager' to fit and fabulous with harsh liquid diet, 'There was a time when I punished myself with...'

US most likely to roll back additional tariffs imposed on India, Donald Trump may slash tariffs to..., says...

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Have SHIB Rise and Layer Brett Become a Long-Term Market Share Potential

CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'

Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'

Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Turn $1K Into $1M by 2030?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone's 7-hour shoot day demand, increase in fees by..., reimbursement for...; REAL reasons behind her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

REAL reasons behind Deepika Padukone's ouster from Kalki 2898 AD sequel revealed

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body-strength hacks

Want to build strength? Vinod Channa, trainer of celebrities, shares simple body

Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'

Did you know that Dharmendra was the original choice for Prajapati Pandey in Dabangg? Abhinav Kashyap revealed why he dropped the idea of casting Dharmendra after their first meeting, and it's realted to Sunny Deol.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 04:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'
Dharmendra, Salman Khan- Vinod Khanna in Dabangg
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap spilt more beans on the original cast of the film, and revealed that his original plans of casting Dharmendra as Prajapati Pandey. While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav recalled his initial plan for the film and the actors he wanted to cast. Before selecting Randeep Hooda and then replacing him with Salman Khan, Abhinav had envisioned Khan, Sunny Deol or Sanjay Dutt to play the character Chulbul Pandey. 

Not Vinod Khanna, but Dharmendra was original choice for Salman Khan's on-screen father

Abhinav confessed that he always wanted either of them to play the role, but he didn't know how to approach them. After Salman was finalised, Abhinav was struggling to find a perfect fit for who would play Khan's on-screen father. The director revealed that originally, he wanted Dharmendra to play the role of Sr Pandey, and he also approached him with the film. 

Recalling their meeting, Abhinav said, "When I met him, he told me, 'Beta kuch acha role ho toh batana'. I wanted to narrate him more, but I stepped back, thinking what would happen if he didn't like the role." Abhinav further confessed that another reason for him not pursuing Dharmendra much was Sunny Deol. 

Abhinav Kashyap was scared of Sunny Deol

Explaining it further, Abhinav said, "Maine suna hai ki ek baar woh Kanti Shah pe bahut gussa ho gaye the, aur unhe maarne nikle the. Toh, I didn't want to take a risk, and dropped the idea. Then Salman suggested to me to approach VK sir (Vinod Khanna), and he liked the role, and that's how we finalised him for the film." 

Also read: 'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...

Fans of the Dabangg franchise loved Salman and Vinod's father-son bond, and it was appriciated further in Dabangg 2. However, due to the demise of Vinod Khanna in 2017, he was replaced by his younger brother, Pramod Khanna. On the work front, Abhinav's last directorial was Besharam (2013). It's been more than a decade, and he hasn't directed any film.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot
Grassroots Philanthropy: How Little Can do a Lot
What is Antifa? Donald Trump labels 'anti-fascist’ movement as ‘major’ terrorist organisation after Charlie Kirk murder
What is Antifa? Trump labels 'anti-fascist’ movement as terrorist organisation
Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks speculation over Asia Cup boycott decision
Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks specu
From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood
From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood
Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress despite being married, his wife warned him to...; it's not Hema Malini but...
Dharmendra once fell in love with 27 years younger actress, his wife warned...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE