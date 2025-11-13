Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors at peak of his career, got more fees than Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, received Rs...

In the 1980s, Dharmendra reportedly charged Rs 5-10 lakh per film, which is a massive amount considering that period. For the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, he was the highest-paid actor in the illustrious cast that consisted of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan.

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, the legendary superstar Dharmendra is considered among the greatest and most iconic actors in Indian cinema. Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he has featured in over 300 films spanning six decades. He also holds the record for the highest number of hit films in the Hindi film history.

From the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, Dharmendra was at the peak of his career and was among the highest-paid stars in the industry. He delivered several blockbusters, including Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, and Hukumat; and impressed the audiences and critics with his acclaimed performances in Satyakam, Samadhi, Chupke Chupke, Resham Ki Dori, and The Burning Train.

In the 1980s, Dharmendra reportedly charged Rs 5-10 lakh per film, which is a massive amount considering that period. For the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, he was the highest-paid actor in the illustrious cast that consisted of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan. As per reports, Dharmendra was paid Rs 1.5 lakh; while Amitabh took home Rs 1 lakh for the Ramesh Sippy film. Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan took less than Rs 1 lakh.

From receiving Rs 1.5 lakh for Sholay, the 89-year-old superstar went on to receive the whopping sum of Rs 1.5 crore for the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which his on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi broke the internet. The 2023 romantic comedy family drama featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles of Rocky and Rani.

Dharmendra has been grabbing headlines amid growing concerns for his health. The veteran actor was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after being admitted there for the last few days. On Tuesday, Hema Malini and Esha Deol debunked Dharmendra's death rumours on their social media with strong-worded statements.

READ | Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'