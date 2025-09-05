Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay, director Ramesh Sippy convinced him to be Veeru after...: 'Hema Malini nahi...'

Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details
Mumbai Police issue lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra amid Rs 60 crore fraud allegations
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
Meet Saurabh Tripathi, fake IAS officer who fooled leaders and officials with luxury cars, used Range Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz to...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
Esha Deol once confessed her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani did not want her to 'put on weight' after marriage: 'She's aware of what...'
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know date, time and shubh muhurat for Bappa’s farewell
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
BOLLYWOOD
Ramesh Sippy further said, "Dharam ji felt the entire story is Thakur’s, and the arch villain of Gabbar is very colourful, so should he play either? In the end, I said, 'Dharam ji, you can play any role, but phir Hema Malini nahi milegi'."
It's been 50 years since Sholay was first released; however, the behind-the-scenes stories from the film continue to enthrall audiences. In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Ramesh Sippy shared another anecdote from the making of Sholay, a film which starred superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.
Were Hema Malini and Dharmendra in love during the shoot of Sholay?
When Ramesh Sippy was asked if the real-life romances of Dharmendra and Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan helped in projecting their onscreen chemistry, he said, "I think even if there was no real romance between them, they’d have conveyed everything equally well because they’re fine actors. But maybe the actual happenings did bring on an extra dose of reality to their feelings. But as fine actors, they’d have done that anyway."
Ramesh Sippy also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's desire to play Gabbar and Thakur's roles, respectively, in the film and how he convinced them to play Jai and Veeru instead. "There’s no question that when a fine actor takes over any role, he’d have done it wonderfully. It can’t be denied. But if you look back at it now, can you see anyone else as Gabbar? Amjad Khan fitted in such a way that he’s so good! Amitabh was so good as Jai! Even Sanjeev Kumar felt he should play Gabbar," the director said.
How did Ramesh Sippy convince Dharmendra to play Veeru in Sholay?
Ramesh Sippy further said, "Dharam ji felt the entire story is Thakur’s, and the arch villain of Gabbar is very colourful, so should he play either? In the end, I said, 'Dharam ji, you can play any role, but phir Hema Malini nahi milegi.' (laughs). But I can’t see anyone else in that water tank scene. Finally, each actor accepted their role and did it with full conviction. And the result is for everyone to see."
READ | Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing at peak of his career not because of Kishore Kumar's popularity but...: 'Allah ko nahi pasand yeh...'