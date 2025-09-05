Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay, director Ramesh Sippy convinced him to be Veeru after...: 'Hema Malini nahi...'

Ramesh Sippy further said, "Dharam ji felt the entire story is Thakur’s, and the arch villain of Gabbar is very colourful, so should he play either? In the end, I said, 'Dharam ji, you can play any role, but phir Hema Malini nahi milegi'."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay, director Ramesh Sippy convinced him to be Veeru after...: 'Hema Malini nahi...'
It's been 50 years since Sholay was first released; however, the behind-the-scenes stories from the film continue to enthrall audiences. In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Ramesh Sippy shared another anecdote from the making of Sholay, a film which starred superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. 

Were Hema Malini and Dharmendra in love during the shoot of Sholay? 

When Ramesh Sippy was asked if the real-life romances of Dharmendra and Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan helped in projecting their onscreen chemistry, he said, "I think even if there was no real romance between them, they’d have conveyed everything equally well because they’re fine actors. But maybe the actual happenings did bring on an extra dose of reality to their feelings. But as fine actors, they’d have done that anyway."

Ramesh Sippy also spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's desire to play Gabbar and Thakur's roles, respectively, in the film and how he convinced them to play Jai and Veeru instead. "There’s no question that when a fine actor takes over any role, he’d have done it wonderfully. It can’t be denied. But if you look back at it now, can you see anyone else as Gabbar? Amjad Khan fitted in such a way that he’s so good! Amitabh was so good as Jai! Even Sanjeev Kumar felt he should play Gabbar," the director said. 

How did Ramesh Sippy convince Dharmendra to play Veeru in Sholay? 

Ramesh Sippy further said, "Dharam ji felt the entire story is Thakur’s, and the arch villain of Gabbar is very colourful, so should he play either? In the end, I said, 'Dharam ji, you can play any role, but phir Hema Malini nahi milegi.' (laughs). But I can’t see anyone else in that water tank scene. Finally, each actor accepted their role and did it with full conviction. And the result is for everyone to see."

