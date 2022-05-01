Dharmendra updates fans about his health, shares video

Credit: Dharmendra/Twitter

Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised after suffering 'big muscle pull'. As soon as this news circulated, fans got worried and started wishing him a speedy recovery. Therefore, the actor decided to drop a video on his health.

He took to Twitter and shared a video in which he informed fans that he is fine now. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a big muscle pull, but he is absolutely fine how.

Friends, i have learnt the lesson pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

Earlier, media reports clmaied that Dharmendra was hospitalised in the ICU unit of a south-Mumbai hospital four days ago. As per the report of Etimes, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol visited him today, and he spent time with him.

A source quoted by the publication confirmed Sr Deol's health by saying, "Dharmendra is doing better now but he will be under observation and will probably be in the hospital for a few more days.” The reason behind Dharmendra's health deterioration has not been disclosed.

Dharmendra has been quite active on social media, and he was also spotted in a few reality shows. In February, he appeared on the sets of India’s Got Talent where he was seen recreating a scene from his super hit film Sholay. In the promo video shared by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram, Dharmendra can be seen recreating a ‘Sholay’ scene with the judge of India’s Got Talent, Kirron Kher. The judge performed Hema Malini’s scene from the film on the stage. Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir are also part of the reality show.

Kirron Kher turns Basanti for Dharmendra as she was seen holding a pistol in her hand, meanwhile, the actor was guiding her. She can be heard asking, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?”

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt as leads.