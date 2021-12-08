Dharmendra turns 86: Sunny, Bobby and Esha Deol shower him with wishes

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who has worked in more than 100 movies so far, on December 8 turned 86. On the special occasion, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol took to Instagram and penned ‘birthday’ notes.

One of the most celebrated Indian actors, Dharmendra Deol, who ruled a million hearts with his acting, has a huge fan following in the country. On Wednesday, in order to wish him 'happy birthday', his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol dropped pictures with him and wrote heartfelt notes. While sharing a picture, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday PAPA love you. #tinadehal tina dehal photography.”

Take a look:

Bobby Deol also posted a photo and wrote, “My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday.”

Meanwhile, Esha mentioned, “Happy birthday papa, be happy, healthy, strong & fit I love you Stay blessed U are our strength.”

Recently, Dharmendra went on a trip with Sunny. While sharing the video from the hill station, he thanked his son for taking him to such a beautiful place. He said, “Thank you, Sunny. A good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here.” He further said, “Achcha hai na Sunny, so nice. Isn't it good friends, I think it's lovely.” Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday.” The video left people in awe.”

For the unversed, Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage with Hema Malini.