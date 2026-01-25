FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees

Dharmendra has been honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Mammootty and Alka Yagnik will receive Padma Bhushan, while Satish Shah will be conferred with Padma Shri posthumously. R Madhavan has also been chosen as a Padma Shri recipient.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 07:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees
Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously
TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra Singh Deol, the late superstar who breathed his last on November 24 last year, will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest, most successful, and iconic actors in Hindi cinema. Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he worked in over 300 films across six decades. Some of his biggest blockbusters and critically acclaimed films were Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke, among others.

Beyond his illustrious acting career, Dharmendra also made his mark as a film producer and politician, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner from 2004 to 2009. Renowned for his humility and charismatic presence, the late actor remained one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema. Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, was released on January 1 earlier this year.

Legendary superstar Mammootty, who mainly works in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages, has been honoured with Padma Bhushan. Famous playback singer Alka Yagnik, who has recorded over 22,000 songs in over 25 different languages, will also be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

R Madhavan, who has given impactful performances in Saathiya, Anbe Sivam, Kannathil Muthamittal, 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha, and Dhurandhar among others, has been chosen as a Padma Shri recipient. Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 last year, will be honoured with Padma Shri posthumously. His most acclaimed roles came in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are presented in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The recipients are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day, marking a moment of national pride and recognition. For the year 2026, the President has approved 131 Padma Awards with 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

