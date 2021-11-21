Dharmendra thanks son Sunny Deol for taking him on a holiday to Himachal Pradesh, drops video

It’s no less than a treat when we see the ‘Sholay’ actor Dharmendra spending beautiful moments and creating priceless memories with his family, especially with his son Sunny Deol. Recently, Dharmendra went on a trip to Himachal with Sunny Deol.

The father-son duo had a great time in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. While talking about the same, Dharmendra on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen enjoying the beautiful view from the top of the mountain with his son Sunny Deol. Also, he thanked his son for taking him on a holiday.

In the video, he talked about the beauty of the state. He can be heard saying, “Thank you, Sunny. A good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here.” He further said, “Achcha hai na Sunny, so nice. Isn't it good friends, I think it's lovely.” Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday.” The video left people in awe.

One of their fans wrote, “This is life, Father SON Bond is Everything….What a Beautiful video…Love you Dharam Papa ji &Sunny Ji.” Another fan mentioned, “Life jiyo to Dharamji jaise…Bete bano to Sunny jaise! Love Deol’s”

Earlier, With a few love emojis, his younger son Bobby Deol posted an adorable picture from his childhood on Instagram. In the picture, Bobby, who was wearing a brown blazer and brown pants, could be seen sitting on father Dharmendra’s lap, while sisters Ajeita and Vijeta sit next to them on a lounger. From the picture, it seems that Deols were on a family vacation.

For the unversed, Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage with Hema Malini.