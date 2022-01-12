Dharmendra takes COVID-19 booster shot, video goes viral - WATCH

Legendary actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans with pictures and videos from his personal life on his Instagram handle and even replies to his followers on Twitter.

On Wednesday 12 January, the 'Sholay' star posted a video in which he is seen receiving the Covid-19 booster dose and requested everyone else to take the same. Alongside the video, he wrote, "Friends, humble request. please take the booster dose." with a folded hands emoji.

Dharam Paaji, as he is lovingly called by his fans, is seen sitting on the sofa wearing a mask. The veteran actor is heard in the video saying, "Booster le raha hun booster. Sabko lena chhaiye." After he is injected, he adds, “Dard bhi nahi hua mujhe. Mask lagana chhaiye. The actor is then seen blessing the nurse as he says, “Thank you, jeeti raho, God bless you” and also thanks the doctors and the supporting staff surrounding him in the clip. The video quickly went viral with fans wishing for the actor's good health in the comments section.

From 10 January onwards, senior citizens above the age of 60 years with comorbidities and frontline workers including doctors, nurses, etc. can visit their nearest hospitals and get injected with the 'precautionary dose' or a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Dharmendra, who turned 86 in December 2021, took action quickly and got his booster dose within three days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the senior Deol will feature in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The romantic drama is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. The actor made his acting debut in 1960 with the romantic drama 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' and is still continuing to work in the film industry after more than sixty years.