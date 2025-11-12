Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...

After several news media outlets falsely reported his death on Wednesday, his family has remained tight-lipped about his current health condition. As per the latest reports, Dharmendra has been shifted home for further treatment.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who reportedly was on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, has been discharged from the hospital. Early in the morning today, Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol was seen leaving the hospital, following a speeding ambulance. After several news media outlets falsely reported his death on Wednesday, his family has remained tight-lipped about his current health condition. As per the latest reports, Dharmendra has been shifted home for further treatment.

Is Dharmendra discharged from hospital?

Post his discharge, Dharmendra's team released an official statement that read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Hema Malini reacts to false reports of Dharmendra's death

On Tuesday, Hema Malini was one of the first people who took to social media to denounce the false reports of Dharmendra’s death, describing them as “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

On November 11, Sunny Deol’s team provided an update on the actor’s health, stating that he is recovering well and responding positively to treatment.