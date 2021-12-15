Dharmendra shares pic with Sachin Tendulkar, calls him 'mera pyaara beta'

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra on Tuesday shared a photo in which he can be seen posing with cricket star Sachin Tendulkar. Along with the photo, the actor penned a ‘proud’ note for Sachin.

Dharmendra took to Instagram and posted a photo with Sachin Tendulkar, with the caption, “Desh ke Gaurav Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaaz mein mulaqat ho gai…. Sachin hameesha mujhe mera pyaara beta hi laga…..jeete raho Sachin.. love you.” The ‘Sholay’ star met Sachin when he was travelling in a plane.

Meanwhile, fans are extremely happy to see two stars together in one frame. They expressed their happiness in the comment box. One of the Instagram users mentioned, “Memorable Pic, will save for always.” Another one wrote, “You both are the pride of India,” the third fan commented, “Two Humble Genius! Sachin Tendulkar and Dharam JI…” The fourth fan stated, “Great to see you together.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Dharmendra had posted a happy photo with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Johar with the caption, “Dosto, Pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon….”

All five stars can be seen smiling in the picture.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

For the unversed, starring a stellar line-up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.