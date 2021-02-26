Dharmendra says 'I love you' to workers at his farm, makes them laugh in viral video

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video on his Twitter account to explain the meaning and importance of showing kindness to others. In the video, the veteran actor can be seen sitting with some workers at his farm and sharing a laugh with them.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra said, "This is how we enjoy, while working at my farm. Be kind humble and human. Bila mazhab o millat ho jao .....koi chhota nahin .....koi bada nahin..........ye duniya ....badi khoobsoorat ho jaye gi dosto love you all (See beyond your religion, where no one is higher than the other. This world will become so beautiful my friends)."

Check out the viral video here.

In the video, the veteran actor can also be seen making the workers, who appear to be fixing some machinery, laugh. Dharmendra even said 'I love you', to them.

In other news, on Tuesday, Dharmendra got his fans worried after tweeted about feeling sad recently. He shared a fan-made video montage of his popular film roles and wrote, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne' (Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I have been feeling sad lately. 'In this age, my loved ones hurt me by throwing me out of my land')," he wrote.

Dharmendra's recent appearance was in the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. Dharmendra had advised contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to stay together forever after getting to know how they have found love again inside the house after almost filing for a divorce.