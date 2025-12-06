FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4, Khauf, Agni, Stolen, CTRL lead the list; ceremony to be held on...

IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity restored, will operate 1500 flights by...'

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli mock Kuldeep Yadav's DRS urge in playful exchange, video goes viral

Viral video: Woman dances with sword-balancing belly dance on ‘Afghan Jalebi’; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

Mass shooting in South Africa: At least 11 killed including three minors after gunmen open fires in illegal Pretoria bar, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' was held in Selkhera village of Baldev area, where fans performed a traditional 'havan', 'shantipaath' and later organised a 'brahmabhoj' to honour the beloved actor. A screening of his iconic film Sholay was also arranged as part of the tribute.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 09:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening
Dharmendra terahvin organised in Mathura village
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Late Bollywood star Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the 'He-Man' of Hindi cinema, was given an unusual tribute in a Mathura village where locals organised a ceremonial 'terahvin' on Saturday, drawing a crowd of nearly 10,000 people. 

The event was held in Selkhera village of Baldev area, where fans performed a traditional 'havan', 'shantipaath' and later organised a 'brahmabhoj' to honour the beloved actor. A screening of his iconic film Sholay was also arranged as part of the tribute. 

Gopal Singh Pehalwan and Lakhan Singh, two of the organisers and lifelong admirers of the actor, said the entire village considered the actor "a member of their own family". "We were all deeply saddened by his death. To express our respect and affection, we decided to observe the 'terahvin' rituals," they said. 

They added that invitations were extended not just to Selkhera residents but also to people from around a dozen nearby villages, pushing the turnout beyond 10,000. "The havan, prayers and feast were conducted with complete traditional rituals," the organisers said. 

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 after a prolonged illness. His wife, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, is the sitting MP from Mathura, elected for the third time in 2024. Dharmendra had also visited Mathura during her earlier election campaigns.

The veteran superstar acted in over 300 films in his career that spanned across six decades. His most famous movies included Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh among others. His final film Ikkis will hit theatres on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

READ | Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win show
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India to 9-wicket win over South Africa; win series 2-1
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, Rohit-Kohli fifties power India
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in spotlight amid mass flight cancellations and delays
Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO in focus amid operational crisis
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4, Khauf, Agni, Stolen, CTRL lead the list; ceremony to be held on...
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 nominations: Paatal Lok 2, Khauf, Agni lead the list
IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity restored, will operate 1500 flights by...'
IndiGo spokesperson shares MAJOR update, says '95% of network connectivity...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement