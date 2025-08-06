Dharmendra’s stunning granddaughter will leave you mesmerised; away from the glam world, she’s Sunny and Bobby Deol’s favourite

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is very active on social media, and so is his family. He often shares moments from his life—whether it’s pictures from his farm, throwback memories, or personal reflections.

His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently react to his posts, showing how close-knit the Deol family is. Even Dharmendra’s grandsons have a strong presence on social media. However, his daughters have always stayed away from the limelight and the film industry.

Meet Prerna Gill, Dharmendra’s Granddaughter

Today, let’s talk about Dharmendra’s granddaughter Prerna Gill, who is as stunning as any Bollywood actress but lives a life far away from glamour. She is the daughter of Vijeta Gill, Dharmendra’s second daughter. Just like her mother, Prerna has chosen to stay away from the film world. Despite that, she has made a name for herself in her own field.

A Talented Author and Editor

Prerna Gill is a well-known writer and editor. She has published four books so far. Her first book came out in 2015, and her most recent work, a poetry collection titled Meanwhile, was released in January 2025. While the rest of the Deol family is making waves in cinema and entertainment, Prerna took a different route and has found great success in it.

A Strong Bond with the Deol Family

Prerna shares a close bond with her uncles Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol. She is also very close to her cousin Karan Deol. On social media, she often posts pictures and special moments with her family, which clearly show how deeply connected she is to the Deol clan. Sunny and Bobby have even promoted her books, and the pictures speak for themselves—Prerna is clearly loved and cherished by her mamas.

Personal Life

Prerna is not single—she got married in 2017 to Pulkit Devda, a well-known lawyer from Delhi. The couple lives in Delhi, and Prerna often shares photos with her husband. She also spends quality time with her parents and grandmother and is often seen hanging out with them. She was present at Karan Deol’s wedding celebrations and won hearts with her grace and simplicity.

A Unique Identity Away from the Spotlight

Among the few star kids who have chosen a life away from Bollywood's glitz, Prerna Gill stands out. With her creative and intellectual path, she has carved a unique identity for herself—quiet, dignified, and full of substance.