Dharmendra’s stunning granddaughter will leave you mesmerised; away from the glam world, she’s Sunny and Bobby Deol’s favourite

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'

Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments

US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra’s stunning granddaughter will leave you mesmerised; away from the glam world, she’s Sunny and Bobby Deol’s favourite

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is very active on social media, and so is his family. He often shares moments from his life—whether it’s pictures from his farm, throwback memories, or personal reflections.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dharmendra’s stunning granddaughter will leave you mesmerised; away from the glam world, she’s Sunny and Bobby Deol’s favourite
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is very active on social media, and so is his family. He often shares moments from his life, whether it’s pictures from his farm, throwback memories, or personal reflections.

His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently react to his posts, showing how close-knit the Deol family is. Even Dharmendra’s grandsons have a strong presence on social media. However, his daughters have always stayed away from the limelight and the film industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prerna Gill (@prerna.pgill)

Meet Prerna Gill, Dharmendra’s Granddaughter

Today, let’s talk about Dharmendra’s granddaughter Prerna Gill, who is as stunning as any Bollywood actress but lives a life far away from glamour. She is the daughter of Vijeta Gill, Dharmendra’s second daughter. Just like her mother, Prerna has chosen to stay away from the film world. Despite that, she has made a name for herself in her own field.

A Talented Author and Editor

Prerna Gill is a well-known writer and editor. She has published four books so far. Her first book came out in 2015, and her most recent work, a poetry collection titled Meanwhile, was released in January 2025. While the rest of the Deol family is making waves in cinema and entertainment, Prerna took a different route and has found great success in it.

A Strong Bond with the Deol Family

Prerna shares a close bond with her uncles Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol. She is also very close to her cousin Karan Deol. On social media, she often posts pictures and special moments with her family, which clearly show how deeply connected she is to the Deol clan. Sunny and Bobby have even promoted her books, and the pictures speak for themselves—Prerna is clearly loved and cherished by her mamas.

Personal Life

Prerna is not single—she got married in 2017 to Pulkit Devda, a well-known lawyer from Delhi. The couple lives in Delhi, and Prerna often shares photos with her husband. She also spends quality time with her parents and grandmother and is often seen hanging out with them. She was present at Karan Deol’s wedding celebrations and won hearts with her grace and simplicity.

A Unique Identity Away from the Spotlight

Among the few star kids who have chosen a life away from Bollywood's glitz, Prerna Gill stands out. With her creative and intellectual path, she has carved a unique identity for herself—quiet, dignified, and full of substance.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
New Delhi, India, August 4, 2025: Not just any Ayurvedic brand, but the new-age
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE