Dharmendra's prayer meet titled Celebration of Life to be organised by Deol family; check date, time, venue here

Dharmendra's prayer meet will be held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran superstar passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 01:32 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran superstar Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89 years. He was cremated silently at the Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday as multiple Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others paid their last respects to the late star at his funeral. Several actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, and Varun Dhawan visited the grieving family in the last two days to offer their condolences.

The Deol family is organising Dharmendra's prayer meet on Thursday, as per the invitation released by them. Titled the Celebration of Life instead of Prayer Meet, the invite features a young photo of the superstar, and mentions that the event will take place from 5 pm to 7:30 pm on November 27 at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, Sonu Nigam will be singing the beautiful songs featuring Dharmendra to celebrate him.

Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra made his acting debut in the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver iconic performances in classics and commercially acclaimed films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life In A Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani across six decades.

Dharmendra is survived by two wives - Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. The late superstar will be making his final on-screen appearance in Ikkis, the upcoming period war drama slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas.

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra after he sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 at the age of 21 years. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra will be seen as Arun's father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. 

