Dharmendra's modest reply to Twitter user calling him mad goes viral

Legendary actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media as he regularly shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on Instagram and Twitter. He is also known for interacting with his fans and followers replying to their Tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

On January 23, Dharmendra had shared the picture of the proposed granite statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary. Along with the picture, the actor also penned down the lyrics of the marching song of Netaji's Indian National Army 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'. He replied to his own tweet and wrote, "Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself".

Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 23, 2022



A Twitter user responded to him calling him mad as he tweeted, "Aap pagal to nahi ho gaye na? (Have you gone mad?)". Dharmendra was quick to reply to him and wrote, "Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (No problem child, a revolution is born out of madness only)".

Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai ……. January 23, 2022

It is not the first time that the actor's humble response has gone viral on Twitter. Earlier this month, when Dharmendra had shared a black and white video clip of one of his old songs late at night, a Twitter user reminded him that it’s very late, therefore, he should sleep to ensure good health with his comment that read, “Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir (It is not good for health to stay up so late).” To which Dharmendra had replied, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. (Sleep has its own ways and we need to bear with those. I will go to sleep now).”

Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharam Paaji, as he is lovingly called in the Hindi film industry, will feature in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan also star in the romantic drama scheduled for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.