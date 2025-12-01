Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

As per the Instagram post of Hamad Al Reyami, Hema Malini narrated the final days of Dharmendra, which were painful, and he never wanted to be seen week or in pain.

It's been 7 days, and Dharmendra's demise still feels like a nightmare you wished you had never heard of. On November 24, the veteran action superstar, the He-Man of Bollywood, left the world, leaving his family and fans heartbroken forever. Dharmendra's death was shocking, but his hush-hush funeral was a bigger shock to everyone who knew or admired Dharmendra. None of the fans, or even his close ones, could manage to get antim darshan of the superstar. The hurried final rites hurt millions of Dharam's fans, and a few of them even declared that they would boycott his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. However, now Hema Malini has made a big revelation related to Dharam's demise and rushed funeral.

Dharmendra didn't want to be seen week: Hema Malini

As per a Dubai filmmaker, Hamad Al Reyami, Hema narrated to him the final moments of the Sholay actor, and disclosed that it was Dharam's decision not to appear weak. Hamad shared a photo with an emotionally vulnerable Hema Malini and described their conversation in Arabic in the caption. "She was sorry his fans didn't get a chance to see him one last time. And she said to me in a loving mother tone: “Dharmendra, throughout his life, never wanted to be seen weak or sick. He was hiding his pain even from the closest people. After the person leaves, the decision remains in the hands of the family."

Death was a blessing to Dhamrmendra: Hema Malini

As per the post, Bollywood's He-Man's final days were cruel and painful, and in a way, death was a blessing to Dharmendra. "But what happened was mercy... Because Hamad, you couldn’t bear to see him like that. His final days were cruel... Hurtful... And even we can barely bear to see it like that. ” The fan-filmmaker assured Hema that his love and respect for the late superstar will remain intact, and prayed salvation for his departed soul.

