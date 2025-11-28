'Dharmendra's body gave up, but...: Mukesh Khanna reveals last meeting with late superstar: They had set up ICU-like arrangement in home'

Mukesh Khanna has shared the anecdote of seeing his co-star, legendary actor Dharmendra, one last time. Mukesh revealed that there was an ICU-like setup in the home, but his body gave up.

Dharmendra's demise has left a deep void in the Indian cinema and among his millions of followers. Among them is actor Mukesh Khanna. The Shaktimaan actor has recalled his last meeting with the veteran superstar, revealing that he sensed that his 'body had given up'. Mukesh dropped a video on his YouTube channel, sharing his thoughts on the final few days of Dharmendra. Khanna asserted that he went to meet the Sholay actor after he was discharged from the hospital. While seeing Dharmendra for the last time, Mukesh felt that the veteran superstar was on the verge of giving up. Mukesh also revealed that at home, an ICU-like setup was made, but ultimately, humans had to bend before God's final decision.

Mukesh Khanna on meeting Dharmendra for one last time

In the video, Mukesh said, “I had gone to their home just five or six days ago, right after he was brought back from the hospital. They had set up an ICU-like arrangement inside the house itself. I knew I wouldn’t be able to meet him properly, but I still felt it was important to go."

The Mahabharat actor also revealed that he even met Sunny and Bobby after seeing Dharmendra, and assured them that he will be fine soon. "I told them, ‘He is very strong. He will come out of this... he will get through this problem.’ But in the end, whatever God wills is what happens. People were shocked because everyone believed he was strong enough to recover. His body gave up, but the soul moves on. And he had a beautiful soul.”

Dharmendra's final journey

On November 24, Dharmendra passed away after battling breathlessness for over a month. He was 89. Dharmendra's prayer meet was held on November 27, and it was attended by the biggest of the stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Fardeen Khan, Sonu Sood, Sonu Nigam, Rekha, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

