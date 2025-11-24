FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops this FIRST voice note about...: 'Mera bada beta...'

Twelve days after getting discharged from the hospital, amid battling a severe health crisis, Dharamendra dropped his first dialogue, promoting his upcoming movie Ikkis. The heavy voice of Bollywood's He-Man leave his million fans delighted.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra ROARS back on big screen after health scare, drops this FIRST voice note about...: 'Mera bada beta...'
Dharamendra in Ikkis
    Veteran superstar Dharamendra is back on the big screen, roaring loud as ever. After battling severe breathlessness for 12 days in the hospital, Dharmendra has shared his first voice note on social media. Despite the health issues, the He-Man of Bollywood lends his voice to promote his upcoming film, the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, which brings the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal to the big screen. Arun was a young Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 

    In the latest motion poster, voiced by Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal, cherishes the bravery of his late son. Dharmendra, in his heavy voice, says, "Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega." For the unversed, Brigadier M.L. Khertapal was a key motivational figure who shared stories of valour and patriotism with his son, influencing Arun's decision to join the army.

    Fans react to Dharamendra's voice

    The motion poster soon went viral, leaving several netizens satisfied, as they heard their idol once more. However, many cybercitizens continue slamming the media for spreading fake death news during his hospitalisation. A netizen wrote, "Media people can kill someone in the process of showing fast news. Such a news agency should be boycotted. I love Dharam ji." Production house Maddock Films shared the poster with the caption, "Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another." 

    About Dharmedra hospitalisation

    On October 31, Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. While the Sholay actor was battling for life with the power of his fans' prayers, some media portals declared him dead, sending wrong information about him. Esha Deol put an end to the death hoax and proclaimed that he's stable. On November 12, Dharamendra was given discharge. He is now home under medical supervision. About Dharmendra's Ikkis, the movie will be released in cinemas on December 25. 

