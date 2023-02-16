Search icon
Dharmendra replies to netizen calling him 'struggling actor,' says 'everyone is struggling...'

Dharmendra has impressed netizens with his humble reply to the troll.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Veteran actor Dharmendra is an avid social media user. From sharing details about his work projects to giving netizens a sneak peek into his personal life, the Sholay star never leaves a moment to stay connected with his fans on a virtual platform. 

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared his look at his upcoming project Taj: Royal Blood. He informed his followers that he will be essaying the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti in the project. In his tweet, he wrote, "Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ....a Sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role.........need your good wishes."

Here's Dharmendra's tweet

While many heaped praises on his look, there was one user who trolled him. The netizen wrote, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?" Dharmendra took notice of the tweet and responded in a dignified way."Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling.........Resting means .....end of your loving dreams.... end of your beautiful journey," Dharmendra replied. 

Here's the tweet and Dharmendra's reply

His reply is winning over hearts on the internet."Sir this humility is what is needed the most nowadays. The world needs more and more humbleness. Keep spreading love sir. You are a role model to billions," a social media user commented."Beautiful response sir. Love you," another one wrote. Apart from Taj: Royal Blood, Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

