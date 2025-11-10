Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay, Jai's role was firstly given to superstar...

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's portrayal of Jai and Veeru in Sholay remains one of cinema’s most iconic depictions of friendship. But before Big B, Shatrughan Sinha was in talks to play Jai in the Ramesh Sippy-directed epic blockbuster.

Released on India's Independence Day - August 15 in 1975, Sholay is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest masterpieces. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film blends elements of Western, adventure, and emotional storytelling into a gripping narrative set in the fictional village of Ramgarh. It follows two ex-convicts, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's portrayal of Jai and Veeru in Sholay remains one of cinema’s most iconic depictions of friendship, continuing to serve as a timeless reference point in pop culture today. The track Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, composed by RD Burman, and written by Anand Bakshi, became the Bollywood's friendship anthem after its release. Interestingly, Amitabh wasn't the first choice to play Jai in Sholay, it was Shatrughan Sinha. And it was Dharmendra, who recommended Big B's name to Ramesh Sippy.

Talking about the same, the Johnny Gaddaar actor once said in the famous talk show Aap Ki Adaalat, "Main yeh kisi ko nahi bolta. Lekin ab Amitabh khud bolne lage hai. Woh role Shatru (Shatrughan Sinha) ko jaa raha tha. Shatru ko pata chala toh usne kaha, paaji kyun mera role de diya. Maine kaha yaar tujhe samajh nahi aata. Woh naya aaya tha toh maine socha usko milna chahiye."

Sholay also starred Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini in the leading roles with a solid ensemble cast consisting of AK Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Iftekhar, Mac Mohan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Jagdeep, Helen, and Keshto Mukherjee among others. The Ramesh Sippy directorial is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. On its 50th anniversary earlier this year, the film's restored uncut version was screened at multiple theatres across India after its world premiere at the Cinema Rediscovered Festival, Italy.

READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it