Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy for blockbuster Sholay, Jai's role was firstly given to superstar...

WATCH: Big explosion in parked car at Red Fort in Delhi, 1 dead
Dharmendra health update: Hema Malini breaks silence on reports of superstar husband on ventilator, says 'we are...'
Can Turkey broker Pakistan-Afghanistan peace? Taliban ups ante, says...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: 1 confirmed dead, several injured, city on high alert; check more details
Delhi Red Fort blast: Fire Department reaches spot after receiving call regarding explosion in a car near metro station | WATCH
Dharmendra health critical: Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital, actor's stressed look leaves fans worried
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Massive car explosion near Red Fort, 1 dead
Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links
Bihar Elections 2025, Phase 2: Voting on Nov 11, check timings, key candidates and more
23-year-old Indian student dies in US due to..., family struggling; know what happened
BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's portrayal of Jai and Veeru in Sholay remains one of cinema’s most iconic depictions of friendship. But before Big B, Shatrughan Sinha was in talks to play Jai in the Ramesh Sippy-directed epic blockbuster.
Released on India's Independence Day - August 15 in 1975, Sholay is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest masterpieces. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film blends elements of Western, adventure, and emotional storytelling into a gripping narrative set in the fictional village of Ramgarh. It follows two ex-convicts, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's portrayal of Jai and Veeru in Sholay remains one of cinema’s most iconic depictions of friendship, continuing to serve as a timeless reference point in pop culture today. The track Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, composed by RD Burman, and written by Anand Bakshi, became the Bollywood's friendship anthem after its release. Interestingly, Amitabh wasn't the first choice to play Jai in Sholay, it was Shatrughan Sinha. And it was Dharmendra, who recommended Big B's name to Ramesh Sippy.
Talking about the same, the Johnny Gaddaar actor once said in the famous talk show Aap Ki Adaalat, "Main yeh kisi ko nahi bolta. Lekin ab Amitabh khud bolne lage hai. Woh role Shatru (Shatrughan Sinha) ko jaa raha tha. Shatru ko pata chala toh usne kaha, paaji kyun mera role de diya. Maine kaha yaar tujhe samajh nahi aata. Woh naya aaya tha toh maine socha usko milna chahiye."
Sholay also starred Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini in the leading roles with a solid ensemble cast consisting of AK Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Iftekhar, Mac Mohan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Jagdeep, Helen, and Keshto Mukherjee among others. The Ramesh Sippy directorial is one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. On its 50th anniversary earlier this year, the film's restored uncut version was screened at multiple theatres across India after its world premiere at the Cinema Rediscovered Festival, Italy.
READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it