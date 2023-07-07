Dharmendra reacts to Jaya Bachchan having ‘crush’ on him during Guddi, says ‘this is her love and…’

Dharmendra reacts to Jaya Bachchan having ‘crush’ on him during Guddi

Karan Johar is all set to make a directorial comeback with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, Dharmendra opened up on Jaya Bachchan having a huge crush on him while shooting for Guddi.

In an interview with Times of India, when asked if Jaya Bachchan used to hide behind the sofas as she had a huge crush on him, Dharmendra replied, “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.”

Further recalling those golden days, Dharmendra added, “Bahot mazaa aata ttha (it was fun). The outdoors was like picnics. The entire unit was like one big family. I got the same feeling while doing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.”

Dharmendra also shared his experience about working in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and said, “'It was a wonderful experience. I got to work with two of my favorite co-stars, Jaya (Bachchan) and Shabana (Azmi), and two of the brightest young stars, Alia and Ranveer. Bahot pyare bachche hain dono. God bless them.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, the trailer of the movie was released and it received a positive response from not only the audience but also from the Bollywood celebrities. The trailer was packed with diverse emotions and showed Rocky who belongs to a Punjabi family and Rani who belongs to a Bengali family, switching and living with each other’s families to convince them of their marriage. The romantic drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Meanwhile, Other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled ‘impossible love story’ in the pipeline helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah.

