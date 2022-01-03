Dharmendra reacts after being targeted with old photos of beedi packets featuring him, Hema Malini

Legendary actor Dharmendra replied to a Twitter user on Monday, January 3 who had targeted the actor and his wife Hema Malini for their old photographs being featured on cigarette packets. The actor, who turned 86 in December 2021, wrote that anyone would print anything without taking any permission in yesteryears.

As a Twitter user posted these photographs, the actor replied, "Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne" with praying hands emoji.

Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 3, 2022

The Padma Bhushan awardee had recently come to 'Bigg Boss 15' for the New Year celebrations. The show's host Salman Khan recreated the 'Sholay' moment with the senior actor. Comedian Bharti also performed with Dharmendra on the evergreen song 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from the actor's 1973 thriller film 'Blackmail'. Later, when Bharti informed about Salman's recent snakebite incident to the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, Dharmendra instantly added, "Woh saap nahi...sapni hogi," and everyone started laughing.

Dharam Paaji, as he is lovingly called in the Hindi film industry, will feature in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan also star in the romantic drama scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. The actor's last major film was the 2018 film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', the third installment of the comedy film series featuring the three Deols together - Dharmendra and his two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.