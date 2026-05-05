Dharmendra pushed 'hesitant' Bobby Deol to do Anurag Kashyap's Bandar: 'Even I did Satyakam, Anupama, Dillagi'

It was the late legendary superstar Dharmendra who encouraged his actor-son Bobby Deol to take up the challenging role of a former star accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend in Bandar. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is slated to release in cinemas on June 5.

Headlined by Bobby Deol and helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the crime thriller Bandar is one of the most awaited releases of the year. At first, Bobby was nervous and reluctant to play a former star accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend in the film, but he agreed to take up the role after his father, the late legendary superstar Dharmendra encouraged him to do so.

A source close to the development revealed, "Bobby was initially slightly hesitant about whether he would be able to pull off the Bandar role. So, he went back to his family and took their advice. His family was also surprised, given it’s quite a dark role for a star like Bobby Deol. But it was the biggest star of his family, his late, legendary father Dharmendra, who encouraged Bobby to give his nod."

"The veteran actor recalled how he also encountered raised eyebrows when he showed interest in offbeat films back in the 1960s, during his rise as a superstar. Dharam ji told him actors can't be shy. He said, 'Even I have done non-mainstream roles in Satyakam, Anupama, and Dillagi. Go take a chance'", the source added. Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the Anurag Kashyap directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. In September 2025, Bandar premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations category and received immense praise from critics.

Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab. Sudip Sharma also recently directed Kohrra 2, which has been widely appreciated by critics. The much-awaited film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

The Bobby Deol-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on June 5 and will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Both the films will also face competition from Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer pan-India sports action drama Peddi, which hits theatres a day before on June 4.

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