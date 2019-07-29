Headlines

Bollywood

Dharmendra proud of actor-turned-politician son Sunny Deol for rescuing helpless woman from Kuwait

Dharmendra took to Twitter to share how proud a father he is to Sunny Deol, who took up his job responsibly

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2019, 08:18 PM IST

Sunny Deol has managed to fulfill a noble task in the first year since he acquired the chair of a politician. The actor, who is currently the MP of Punjab's Gurdaspur, rescued a 45-year-old woman who was trapped in Kuwait. She was lured with a job offer.

In.com reported that the woman was sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who promised her a housekeeping job with monthly salary of Rs. 30,000 per month. The victim returned home on Friday after she was kept in confinement and assaulted back in Kuwait.

A report on Free Press Journal also added that Sunny Deol was notified about the situation, and with the help of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and two NGOs, from Kuwait and Canada, he was able to bring her back to India. Deol also involved External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi in the matter.

Upon learning about the same, Sunny's proud father Dharmendra encouraged him to keep continuing his good work. He wrote, "Naukri samajh kar farz nibhaana Sunny bete (consider it your job to be responsible), Sunny. God bless you."

Sunny Deol is currently a BJP member. On his oath-taking ceremony, Deol had mentioned, "The way my father (Dharmendra) was attached with Atal Ji, today I have come to join Modi Ji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it...I won't talk, I will show you through my work."

