Dharmendra's prayer meet, 'Celebration Of Life', to held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End; Sonu Nigam set to honour late superstar, event to start at...

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India
Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'
How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions
Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'
BOLLYWOOD
The Deol family has now organised a prayer meet for Dharmendra, which is to be held today, November 27. An invite for an event that has been circulating over social media was headlined as "CELEBRATION OF LIFE".
The news of superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 sent shockwaves across the entire nation, especially through the Bollywood industry. The Deol family has now organised a prayer meet for the late superstar, which is to be held today, November 27. An invite for an event that has been circulating over social media was headlined as "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" instead of "Prayer Meet".
Dharmendra's Prayer Meet
It further read, "Dharmendra 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm," followed by the address of the location.
According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam is said to be singing songs of the superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate the superstar. On November 25, almost the entirety of Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.
Dharmendra Death News
In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend for almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. The actor, in his mid-80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to meet his best friend’s family, who seemed to be in distress.
Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress. Actors Varun Dhawan, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences. For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.
He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were ongoing.
READ | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was once 'deeply and passionately in love' with THIS Bollywood actress, they abruptly broke up before marriage due to..., name is...