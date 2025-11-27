FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra's prayer meet, 'Celebration Of Life', to held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End; Sonu Nigam set to honour late superstar, event to start at...

The Deol family has now organised a prayer meet for Dharmendra, which is to be held today, November 27. An invite for an event that has been circulating over social media was headlined as "CELEBRATION OF LIFE".

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dharmendra's prayer meet, 'Celebration Of Life', to held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End; Sonu Nigam set to honour late superstar, event to start at...
    The news of superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 sent shockwaves across the entire nation, especially through the Bollywood industry. The Deol family has now organised a prayer meet for the late superstar, which is to be held today, November 27. An invite for an event that has been circulating over social media was headlined as "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" instead of "Prayer Meet".

    Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

    It further read, "Dharmendra 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm," followed by the address of the location. 

    According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam is said to be singing songs of the superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate the superstar. On November 25, almost the entirety of Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.

    Dharmendra Death News

    In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend for almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. The actor, in his mid-80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to meet his best friend’s family, who seemed to be in distress.

    Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress. Actors Varun Dhawan, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences. For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

    He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were ongoing.

    READ | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was once 'deeply and passionately in love' with THIS Bollywood actress, they abruptly broke up before marriage due to..., name is...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
