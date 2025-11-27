FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why

Dharmendra's prayer meet- Celebration of Life, held on Thursday, November 27. Although the biggest names in Bollywood came together to pay their condolences, the media wasn't even allowed in the venue's compound.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 09:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why
Ameesha Patel, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol at Dharmendra's prayer meet
    On Thursday, November 27, the Deol family held a prayer meet for Dharmendra, titled Celebration of Life at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The gathering was attended by the biggest names of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and several others. The updates of the celebs arriving at the meet were shared frequently by the paparazzi and media portals. However, what's surprising is that the paps could only capture the entry and exits of these stars. The visuals they were capturing were of their cars, where luckily, only a few faces of these celebs got captured. 

    Why couldn't the media get proper glimpses of the celebs? Reason revealed

    Ameesha Patel, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, and Karan Johar were among the attendees whose photos and videos are clearly visible. This happened because the media wasn't allowed inside the hotel's compound. The Deols are still miffed with the media, and it was pretty evident during the prayer meet. Usually, at celebrities' prayer meetings, media photographers and videographers are allotted a spot from where they can capture the attendees. At the prayer meets of Pamela Chopra, Veerapa Shetty (Suniel Shetty's father), and the recent one, Pankaj Dheer, the media were allowed to capture the attendees walking towards the premises, and even paps acknowledged they would not breach the privacy of the grieving family. 

    Deols banned media? 

    After Sunny Deol's outburst on the paparazzi, the family has decided not to entertain the media. The Deols restricted media access even within the Taj Hotel's compound, underscoring their discontent. Whether the Deols have banned the press will be revealed during the promotions of Sunny's upcoming movie, Border 2. Well, this ain't the first time when the media wasn't even allowed to cover the prayer meet. During the gathering of Anil and Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, the paps had to stand on the roadside to capture visuals of the celebrities who arrived. 

    Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'

    Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant says 'Dharmendra ka dehant 2-3 din phele ho gaya tha', mocks veteran actor's demise: 'Mere sapne mein aaye, aur...'
