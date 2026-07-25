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CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

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CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students, Sonam Wangchuk for bringing 'regime down to its knees', netizens thank actor

Prakash Raj is among the actors who stood by the students from its initial days. Thus, netizens are also thanking him for having a spine and supporting the cause, despite getting trolled.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Prakash Raj celebrates victory of students, Sonam Wangchuk for bringing 'regime down to its knees', netizens thank actor
Prakash Raj, Dharmendra Pradhan (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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As Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the position of Education Minister, actor Prakash Raj reacted to the iconic victory of students, activist Sonam Wangchuk, and everyone who stood against the lapses of the government and demanded the much-needed change. On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation and issued a statement on his official social media handles. 

Here's how Prakash Raj reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

On X, the Tere Ishk Mein actor shared a photo from his recent participation in the Sansad Chalo protest march. While expressing his happiness for the victory, thanking youth aka Cockroaches, and praising Sonam Wangchuk's valiant hunger strike, he wrote, "Congratulations, my Dear Cockroaches... Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees."

Here's the tweet

Netizens' reaction to Prakash Raj

Unlike usual, this time, Prakash got some extremely positive reactions from the netizens. Many users thanked him for his contribution as well. He was among the first celebs who stood by Dipke and students. Thus, many young users acknowledged his participation as well. A netizen wrote, "Congratulations to every GenZ, Youth, and every single citizen who joined Cockroach Janta Party in this movement. Hum Rukne Vaale Nahi." Another netizen wrote, "Well done and thanks for your motivation and support, salute to you too dear." One of the netizens wrote, "Thanks for your valuable support sir."

When did the protest against Dharmendra Pradhan start? 

After the NEET-UG paper leak, which even led to the suicide of 21 aspirants, Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, started the online movement of protesting against the flawed education system. An online satirical movement started on May 16, 2026, and soon started becoming strong with each passing day. With Dipke returning from the United States, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest officially began its physical street appearance on June 6, 2026.

Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

On June 20, CJP launched a permanent, indefinite protest (dharna) at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, with hundreds of students camping out. On June 28, Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and went on an indefinite hunger strike. With Sonam, the Jantar Mantar protest spread across the nation, and 9 states joined the protest. Alas, the government had to agree with the demand of the youth, and Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the position on July 25. 

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